English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

#MyQuarantineInSixWords: Twitter Shows How People are Killing Time amid Coronavirus Scare

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

It's not unusual if the isolation has already taken a toll on your mind, because you're not alone here. Twitter is with you.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
Share this:

With the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, most parts of the world have undergone a virtual lockdown making self-quarantine the need of the hour.

Multiple services worldwide across various verticals and general bodies have issued advisories asking people to take work from home. While many Indian states have ordered shut down of educational and public institutions and urged citizens to follow social isolation, it seems confining oneself to the four walls isn't an easy task at all.

From 'finding that other sock' to 'eating all day and doing nothing', it's not unusual if the isolation has already taken a toll on your mind.

In a time like this, social media has become a vital platform to know how are people killing time during their quarantine. Hence, netizens took to Twitter to share what they are up to these days through '#MyQuarantineInSixWords.'

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to 8,810, while over 2 lakh people have been infected. In India, the coronavirus cases touched the mark of 168 today, even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing ICSE and CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story