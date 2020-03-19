MyQuarantineInSixWords: Twitter Shows How People are Killing Time amid Coronavirus Scare

With the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, most parts of the world have undergone a virtual lockdown making self-quarantine the need of the hour.

Multiple services worldwide across various verticals and general bodies have issued advisories asking people to take work from home. While many Indian states have ordered shut down of educational and public institutions and urged citizens to follow social isolation, it seems confining oneself to the four walls isn't an easy task at all.

From 'finding that other sock' to 'eating all day and doing nothing', it's not unusual if the isolation has already taken a toll on your mind.

In a time like this, social media has become a vital platform to know how are people killing time during their quarantine. Hence, netizens took to Twitter to share what they are up to these days through '#MyQuarantineInSixWords.'

#MyQuarantineInSixWords

like every day - I - am - autistic pic.twitter.com/NT476N98O3 — Dickfried von Sülzhausen (@dickfredo) March 19, 2020

Searching for the other socks today #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/ajb5obzNy7 — what have i done? (@green_goddess33) March 19, 2020

#MyQuarantineInSixWords



I want to eat beef steak pic.twitter.com/njrt1LOEs9 — harsi n in congrats bleach is back (@LuLuHarsi) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to 8,810, while over 2 lakh people have been infected. In India, the coronavirus cases touched the mark of 168 today, even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing ICSE and CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.