Myserious Chalk Markings Appearing on Several Northamptonshire Houses Spooks Residents

Scared residents of Northamptonshire are leaving the town scared after spotting strange white markings on their houses. Multiple residents of Desborough, Northants left the town in a hurry after their houses had strange chalk markings on their wall, making the family members panicked. As per media reports, locals believe it to be connected to dog thefts and burglaries in the last six months. Mirror reports that residents fear that such methods could be connected to a ‘fake salesman’ many have spotted in the locality.

Gemma Smallbones, a resident, revealed that a man who claimed to be from Utilita had come to her house and told her she was “paying too much electricity on her pay.” The unknown man seemed to be in a rush when she said that she pays monthly.Mirror reports that Utilita’s spokesperson confirmed they didn’t send any salesman door-to-door in the area.

Gemma shares how the man-made her feel uncomfortable by acting strangely. He stood too close to the glass pane in her front door as if trying to look through it and didn’t step back even when she answered it. After the man left, Gemma was petrified as she saw the marking. On talking to other people, it was found that the same man had visited other families too but only three of the houses were marked.

They believe there could be a gang working together as two other men were captured on CCTV of one resident.

Kristy Clayforth-Lee, another local resident, spotted the markings on her door and fence after she spotted a “dodgy bloke” around the back of the houses in the afternoon the day before. She said that he was acting suspiciously as he turned away when Kristy tried to get a good look at him. The man was dressed in black trousers and a black hoodie while holding something, she states. Kristy found one marking then and another one after she came back from school.

The police have been informed about the mysterious markings and the unknown man. Northamptonshire Police said they have asked the caller to inform them if the said Utilita salesman is seen again in the area.

