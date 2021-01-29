Mysore to Khajuraho, Desi Netizens Beautifully Describe Their Hometowns Without Taking Names

Indian cities have their own unique characteristics that define and endear them to us. Like the name Pink City takes our mind straight to Jaipur, Udaipur is famous as the City of Lakes, Kolkata is known as the City of Joy and so on.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan who is known for his social media presence and fun tweets recently asked an intriguing question to his followers and desi netizens responded to it in the most creative way possible. In his tweet, Parveen asked them to describe their hometown without naming it.

"Tell me where are you from. Without telling your city name. Let’s see if we can understand," he tweeted.

Tell me where are you from. Without telling your city name. Let’s see if we can understand. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2021

Responding to Parveen’s question, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar commented that his hometown is famous for litchis. Sanjay is talking about the city Muzaffarpur in the state of Bihar which is famous for this fruit. The fruit, although loved by all, has often been linked to be the cause of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in children that even caused many deaths in the state.

My hometown is famous for Litchi (लीची) 😊 pic.twitter.com/PqOBimDgdV — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@Sanjay97odisha) January 25, 2021

A user named Akash Jain however gave a simple ‘fill in the blank’ question to Parveen and the IFS officer easily understood the name of the city.

___ Dosa, ____ Pak, ____ Palace. — Akash Jain (@akash207) January 26, 2021

Pooja Mehrotra, another user, described her city as the first republic of the world and that it was also the birthplace of Lord Mahavira. Parveen replied to the question correctly and said that it is Vaishali.

first republic in the world....Loard mahavir birth place🙏. — Pooja Mehrotra (@puju27) January 25, 2021

Replying to the question posed by the IFS officer, a user named Rao Amanchain said that he is from a horror place which is also considered the Scotland of Rajasthan. He further described it as the place where the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer film Karan Arjun was shot. Parveen correctly responded that the place is Bhangarh. He also said that during his college days, he had visited the place and found no ghost there even in the dark.

Vaibhav Trivedi, another user, described the place as a UNESCO world heritage site and he said that college students feel that it represents too much of Indian culture. To this description, Parveen said that the city is Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

Well, it’s a UNESCO world heritage site but college people blush just by mention of its name as they believe it represents ‘too much open’ Indian culture....😉 — Vaibhav Trivedi (@Trivedivaibhav_) January 25, 2021

After this thread got viral, Parveen posed another question to the Twitterati. He asked them to describe their city with the help of a picture. A user posted a photograph and asked Parveen to identify the city. From the picture of the Rock Garden, Parveen identified the city as Chandigarh.

Srutisree Naskar posted an image which had yellow taxis and Howrah Bridge. Instead of naming the city, Parveen said that the yellow taxis and the iron bridge says it all. The picture was from Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal.

While the bigger cities were easier to guess, the thread indeed was informative when it comes to educating netizens on lesser known places.