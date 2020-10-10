Mysterious 'Fireball' Lights up the Mexican Sky as Earthquake Simultaneously Jolts the Country

While October is being touted as ‘the month’ to witness special meteorological sights, space events, and moon cycles, one meteorological event in Mexico came as a surprise to everyone.

On Tuesday, a ball of fire was spotted in the North-eastern Mexico sky. Simultaneously, Hurricane Delta touched land in the Yucatán Peninsula. To add more tension, several minor earthquakes could be felt across the country at the same time.

According to the Global Atmospheric Monitoring Agency (GAMA), the fireball occurred around 10:14 p.m. local time. It was most clearly visible over the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas which is actually close to the US borders. The GAMA is a part of Mexico's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research.

Several astonished eyewitnesses managed to capture the event on camera. Footage from doorbell camera, security CCTVs, and automated webcams have also appeared following the event.

The object in the sky was an unusually bright meteor known as a ‘fireball.’ These are formed of small pieces of comets or asteroids as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Due to the extreme friction, speed, and oxygen, they burn up and appear as streaks of light in the sky. However, if the objects manage to survive this free-fall from space without completely disintegrating, they land on Earth as ‘meteorites.’

According to Newsweek, the meteorite fell around Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas’s capital city. The local news outlet, Milenio, announced that bushes caught fire due to the meteorite fall, instigating a response from the local fire department.

As Hurricane Delta was also making landfall in Yucatán at the same time, the winds are reported to be around 110 miles per hour (around 178 Kilometre/hour). The hurricane is being described as a ‘Category 2’ and hit popular tourist islands of Playa del Carmen and Cancún, including some luxury resorts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that this hurricane was bringing “dangerous winds” and “life-threatening storm surge” to Yucatán’s Northern coasts on early Wednesday morning.

As for the third natural event which can be dangerous- 14 earthquakes that shook the grounds of Oaxaca (a southern state in Mexico) are being called “light.” Raging between 4.0 to 4.3 on the Richter scale, these Earthquakes don’t cause any major damage.