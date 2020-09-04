BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Mysterious Floating 'Coffin' Spotted in US River Causes Stir, Here's What it Really Was

A mysterious floating 'casket' was seen bobbing up and down a river in Maryland, United States | Image credit: Associated Press

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River near Annapolis in Maryland, US.

Police in Maryland, United States, are investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.

Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.

