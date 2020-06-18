Mysterious Green 'Fireball' Streaks Through Skies in Australia, Leaving Viewers Baffled

The internet is replete with videos showing UFOs, rings of gas or sparkling of coloured lights in the sky. In most of the cases, the objects or phenomenon are later identified. But in some cases, there are no explanations for the occurrence of the event.

Recently, a mysterious incident took place in Australia when an unidentified green "glow" travelling across the sky in remote West Australia caught people by surprise.

The incident was also captured on camera. There were reports of sightings of green fireballs as far away as the Northern Territory and South Australia, reported Australia’s ABC News quoting Glen Nagle from the CSIRO-NASA tracking station in Canberra. Nagle referred to it as a spectacular observation.

He also said that the distinctive greenish-blue colour hinted that the object contained a lot of iron in it. "Every single day, our Earth's atmosphere is hit by about 100 tonnes of natural space debris," Nagle said.

After the video went viral, some speculated that it could have been the remains of a rocket launched. On the other hand, a person named Renae Sayers from Curtin University's Space, Science and Technology Centre asserted that it was most likely a natural object.

What we tend to see, when objects like space debris, or if it's a satellite burning up, what we tend to see is sort of like crackles and sparks. This is due to the fact that there is stuff burning up,” she added.

Renae said that in this case, the shot was clean and there was not too much fragmentation, telling that normally, when space rocks enter the atmosphere they move very fast and at a shallow angle, disappearing quickly.