Mysterious ‘Headless Creature’ Spotted on Tree in Poland, Turns Out to be a Croissant

A woman in Poland was shocked to see a ‘mysterious headless creature’ hanging on a tree near her home. She quickly reported the strange sighting of an unidentified beast to the officials at the Krakow Animal Welfare Society. It is the main animal shelter in the capital city, Krakow.

The officials at the Krakow Animal Welfare Society received a call from a “desperate” woman to report a “creature” that had been hiding in the tree near her house for two days. The woman reportedly told the officials that people weren’t opening their windows fearing it might enter their house. She found it difficult to describe the creature. “Everyone is afraid of it,” she said while adding that it looked like an iguana at first.

The officials at the society assumed that it might be a reptile that had died on the tree. They. went to the location for further investigation. However, when the officials made their way to the spot and looked at the creature, it appeared to have brown skin that was glistening in the sun. “The poor thing had no legs and head,” the officials described the creature on their Facebook page.

On looking closely, the officials found that the mysterious ‘headless creature’ was nothing but a croissant wedged between tree branches.

The officials said that the woman did the right thing by informing the officials but “it’s better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy."

The Animal Welfare Society assured that the report was genuine and it would always encourage people to contact them for concerns relating to animal’s welfare.

