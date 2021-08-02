Mysterious Meteor Turns 'Green' After Shoots through Sky with Huge Explosion in Turkey

The skies in Izmir, Turkey, turned green recently, leaving people in awe and wonder of the celestial force kindling with the clouds, snatching its conventional appearance. A Twitter user who goes by the name Halil Ibrahim Cakan uploaded a video of this mystical view, and people started pouring multiple theories in the comments. The video shows a ball of fire plummeting from the sky. as it hides behind the clouds for a very brief moment, it bursts into a blinding light, turning the whole sky green. The glow further intensifies until it makes everything disappear into white before the ball of fire collapses somewhere in the remote lands with a loud bang. Another video of the phenomenon surfaced on Twitter space by another user that shows it from a different angle. In this video, the green ball of fire is clearly visible.

Watch the video here:

Turkey, Izmir: Strange, bright object believed to be a rocket debris crashed in Turkey this morning.-?????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yPHXfLlj3T— Doctor Punchy (@MYhcnup) July 31, 2021

As it generally happens, a strange phenomenon in the sky induces people’s minds to think of surreal suppositions. The video sparked multiple theories and speculations about the nature of the object. A few believed it to be intergalactic junk, and some speculated it to be rocket debris. Many thought it to be an alien trick, while other users were certain that a UFO has been spotted in the sky.

Putting the wild theories at rest, DrHasan Ali Dal, associate director at the Aegean University Observatory, stated that the unusual green ‘fireball’ is actually a meteor. Meteors generally light up, oozing bright colours as they begin to burn while entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The meteor is a part of the Perseids Meteor Shower, which was scheduled to start on July 26. The shower was spotted by NASA, and it is believed to peak around August 11, when almost 50 meteors can be spotted in an hour, making Perseids one of the biggest meteor showers of the year.

