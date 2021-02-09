Mysterious Monolith Pops up Near World Heritage Site in Turkey With a Cryptic Note

Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with an old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.”

The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

The mysterious, shiny blocks of metal have been appearing-disappearing in different parts of the world since 2020 and many on the Internet were "convinced" that aliens are finally taking over the earth.

The metallic monolith was first spotted in November in a remote part of Utah in the US. After that, the object was spotted in Romania. Then one popped up in California. Another one was spotted in the Netherlands too.

A gold monolith was discovered in Colombia. Photos and videos of the golden monolith on social media show the metal object standing erect in the middle of what appears to be an open field.

After monoliths were spotted in multiple locations around the world, a similar structure has been spotted in a park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

This monolith was spotted in the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej. The structure was similar to metallic sheets covering three sides.

Many flocked in to spend a day at the park and have a look at the supposedly mysterious object. But then it went missing. The small spherical ball to replace the pillar came with a note. "… and so too has impermanence given us an opportunity for change. Change, we shall."

