Mysterious New Species of Lizard Found Inside 125-Million-Year-Old Flying Dinosaur

Researchers have now unearthed the fossilized remains of a new species of lizard inside the stomach of a microraptor, a small flying dinosaur. The findings were published in Current Biology.

The lizard, that has been named after an ancient Hindu god, Indrasaurus Wangi, was found almost entirely complete, according to a SWNS report. Turns out, the Indrasaurus wangi was swallowed whole, head first, by the microraptor, which in turn also provides fresh clues about the eating habit of the winged dinosaur.

Speaking about the new discovery, a statement, according to NY Post said, “The new lizard had teeth unlike any other previously known from the Jehol Biota, thus expanding the diversity of this clade and possibly suggesting a unique diet for this new species." The statement further added that the lizard was found "largely complete and articulated", thus, "confirming the current perception of Microraptor as an agile opportunistic predator that, like extant reptiles, including raptorial birds, ingested small prey whole and head first."

The researchers' find, led by professor Jingmai O'Connor from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is the fourth time that preserved stomach contents have been found inside a microraptor — which means “tiny plunderer” or “small thief” — suggesting “that it was an opportunistic predator."

According to the Natural History Museum, Microraptors, which had long feathers on all four limbs, lived between 125 and 122 million years ago.