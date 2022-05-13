Mysterious Pipe-like Sea Creature Found on Beach in Ireland. Can you Identify it?

A mysterious sea creature has created a stir on the social media platform Reddit as netizens struggle to identify it. The picture of a thin and long pipe-like creature from a beach in Ireland was posted online last week by the Reddit page ‘Marine Biology Subreddit,’ asking for help in the identification. “Can anyone help me identify this sea creature? Just found it washed up on a beach in Ireland,” the page wrote.

Soon, netizens flooded the comment section with replies attempting to name the creature. Users said that it looked like a creature straight out of a sci-fi film and compared to a “Goa’uld", a race of sentient parasitic from the sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, others suggested that it just only be part of a creature, maybe a tail of a sea scorpion.

“Could possibly be a cornetfish," read a comment while another user found the creatures very similar to Snorkel Snake from Mario.

A user reckoned that it could be a dead or dehydrated needlefish, a slender marine animal with a single dorsal fin which typically inhabits shallow waters.

The round of speculation was finally ended after the person who posted the photo, confirmed that it was a greater pipefish (Syngnathus acus) while replying to a comment. “You’re right! Just looked that up and it looks identical. Thanks for your help. I don’t know much about marine biology and really appreciate it,” they wrote.

Close to seahorses and sea dragons, Pipefish are a subfamily of small fish usually found along the western coast of Britain and Ireland. A pipefish can grow up to 18 inches in length and weigh up to 140 grams when fully grown.

Earlier, a video of a mysterious sea creature from Brazil had gone viral on the internet. The clip shared by Twitter user @PedroHTunes shows terrifying moments of this mysterious sea creature chasing a fisherman who was on his motorboat in the sea.

Criatura misteriosa perseguiu um barco ontem no Rio Grande do Sul.Segue o fio para descobrir que monstro é esse nessa #BioThreadBr pic.twitter.com/chOfZ5d0VK— Pedrohenriquetunes (@PedroHTunes) January 27, 2022

Luckily, the fisherman seemed to have escaped the possible attack and the creature receded in the water.

