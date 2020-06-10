Mysterious Pool Untouched By Humans Found in a New Mexico Cave

If you love to wander around places looking for some of the most beautiful gifts of nature, this pool in New Mexico should excite you.
A team of explorers has recently found a pool in the Lechuguilla Cave at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park which is situated in New Mexico, USA.
Carlsbad Caverns National Park shared a picture on Facebook which mentions that the “edges beneath this pool appear to be pool fingers, which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence.”
Yes, this lake has remained completely untouched by humans for years.
As the post further explains, the Lake of Liquid Sky, as they call it, was first discovered in 1993. Even after all these years, it has managed to stay “completely pristine.”
Most importantly, the authorities took all the precautions to ensure that they do not end up destroying bacterial colonies or disturb the pristine beauty of the lake.
The post, with around 1500 likes, has been loved by many Facebook users, who mentioned it to be “breathtaking beauty”.
Most people were amazed by the natural wonder and wanted to know more it. Some of them asked the park authority to share more photographs.
In one of the comments, the National Park’s authorities wrote, “It is about a foot wide, two feet long, and not more than several inches deep.” They added that the pool is just a small part of a very big cave.