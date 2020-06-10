Mysterious Pool Untouched By Humans Found in a New Mexico Cave

If you love to wander around places looking for some of the most beautiful gifts of nature, this pool in New Mexico should excite you.

A team of explorers has recently found a pool in the Lechuguilla Cave at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park which is situated in New Mexico, USA.







Carlsbad Caverns National Park shared a picture on Facebook which mentions that the “edges beneath this pool appear to be pool fingers, which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence.”







Yes, this lake has remained completely untouched by humans for years.







As the post further explains, the Lake of Liquid Sky, as they call it, was first discovered in 1993. Even after all these years, it has managed to stay “completely pristine.”







Most importantly, the authorities took all the precautions to ensure that they do not end up destroying bacterial colonies or disturb the pristine beauty of the lake.





