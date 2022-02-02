'Mysterious' Sea Creature Chases Brazil Fisherman's Boat, Here's What it Really Was

Being at the sea can be a soothing and relaxing experience, but it can also be a dangerous experience in many ways. Thanks to advanced technology and science for making human beings familiar with the exotic aquatic life, however, many species are still living deep underwater and they remain unknown to explorers. As per the World Register of Marine Species, WoRMS, the total number of marine species known to the experts is about 2,40,000 species, this is according to the 2021 census. Despite this, once in a while, some of the other unknown species wash up on the coast or get caught on the high-tech cameras. And when this happens, sometimes the explorers decipher the species while many times the physical appearances baffle the researchers and scientists. However, a “mysterious creature" caught on camera now could simply be a pinniped, a sea lion or a seal.

This time, an unusual video has come forth from Brazil that is giving goosebumps to the netizens. It can be seen in the video that in a desperate bid to escape a “mysterious" sea creature, a fisherman is running his motorboat at full throttle. The fisherman had gone out to sea off the coast in southern Brazil, and had a terrifying moment when his boat was chased by a creature with glowing eyes. However, the thread further revealed that the glowing eyes are a common occurrence among nocturnal animals.

Criatura misteriosa perseguiu um barco ontem no Rio Grande do Sul.Segue o fio para descobrir que monstro é esse nessa #BioThreadBr pic.twitter.com/chOfZ5d0VK— Pedrohenriquetunes (@PedroHTunes) January 27, 2022

Essa estranha criatura marinha é, na verdade, um pinípede - uma foca ou um leão-marinho. Sete espécies desses animais frequentam o RS, algumas com tamanhos e aparências assustadores (como a foca-leopardo, animal de até quase 4 metros e meu palpite para o animal do vídeo pic.twitter.com/oiXqDcLW0z— Pedrohenriquetunes (@PedroHTunes) January 27, 2022

The creature repeatedly leaped from the water, chasing the speeding boat in what appears like a bid to hunt the fisherman down. Both remained in a tight race as at one point the creature came dangerously close to the boat. Luckily the fisherman managed to win the race, and the creature receded in the water.

The identity of the fisherman remains undisclosed, who recorded the 45-second long clip that had the caption in Portuguese. Roughly translated in English, it means, “Mysterious creature chased a boat yesterday in Rio Grande do Sul.” The footage also had a caption embedded into it — “Queria me atacar," which means “wanted to attack me” in English.

The video, now going viral on the internet, was posted on January 27, and it has so far more than 39k views on Twitter and over 1,900 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.