Mysterious Silver Monolith That Showed up in Utah Desert Has Now Disappeared

A mysterious monolith in the middle of rural countryside in Utah found by the Department of Public Safety officers has disappeared, the state's Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday.

The tall, silver, shining metal monolith was spotted by a team of officers flying by in a helicopter helping out wildlife division count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah. The team turned the helicopter around and inspected it, Pilot Bret Hutchings said the structure was between 10 and 12 feet high. It also did not seem like it was randomly dropped but had been deliberately placed there.

The Bureau of Land Management posted an official statement on Saturday saying that the structure was possibly removed by an "unknown party" on Friday night.

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith,' has been removed" from BLM public lands. The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property."

The post added, "We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

The local administration had not divulged the actual location of the structure, fearing adventurers might go out to look for it in the middle of the redrock canyon which is usually remote and difficult to access. However, some tourists had already sought out the structure and visited it before it disappeared on Friday.

The discovery of the structure had caused a lot of excitement among adventure-seekers and has sparked theories ranging from aliens to everything. Bret however had guessed that the metal monolith was most likely placed there by an artist rather than an alien. He had said it must be by some new wave artist or somebody who was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan.

David Surber, who was probably one of the first persons to have seen it in person, had told CNN later that "at the end of the day, extraterrestrial or made through artistic expression; the monolith provided an opportunity for thousands of people to rally behind something positive again.