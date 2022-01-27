Mysterious 'X Particle' From Dawn of Time Detected in World's Largest Collider

Emerged from an ultra-dense point called Singularity, our universe erupted into trillions of elementary particles billions of years ago. These elementary particles made quadrillions of combinations resulting in the formation of stable matter made up of neutrons, electrons, and protons. However, there were some combinations that also led to the formation of a particle whose structures are unknown, known as X particles. Although formed naturally, these mysterious structures were never synthesized artificially until now. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found traces of X particle during the collision-induced quark-gluon plasma production in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), situated at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, Geneva, Switzerland.

The findings, published in Physics Review Letters, are the first when X particles have been detected in the quark-gluon plasma. The results point in a hopeful direction of comprehending the mysterious structure of these particles. The team of physicists used techniques pertaining to machine learning to sift through roughly 13 billion heavy-ion collisions. Each of these collisions produced myriad charged particles, including around 100 X particles. Found amid the high-energy, ultra-dense energy soup, these particles are known as X (3872) based on the estimated mass of the particle.

“We have shown we can find a signal. In the next few years, we want to use the quark-gluon plasma to probe the X particle’s internal structure, which could change our view of what kind of material the universe should produce. This is just the start of the story,” said Yen-Jie Lee, lead author of the study, in a press release.

According to Lee, the X (3872) spotted in the LHC are suspected to be made up of a rare combination of four quarks. Tetraquarks or, elements made up of four quarks, are rare in nature since nature only produces particles made from two or, at most, three quarks. Another alternative theory is that the X particle might be made up of two loosely bound mesons rather than atoms like every other element.

The X (3872) was first discovered by an experiment carried out in a particle collider in Japan. The experiment, known as the Belle experiment, did show these rare particles, but the decay was so instantaneous that researchers never got the chance to study the structure of this mysterious particle.

