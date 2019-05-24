Mystery Intruder Finds House a 'Wreck', Makes it 'Sparkling Clean' Before Owner Arrives

A man in the United States was astonished to find his home in a “sparkling clean” condition after returning from work. The mystery intruder had also left behind a souvenir: toilet paper roses.Nate Roman, who lives in Marlborough, Massachusetts, told CNN he left for work the morning of May 15 and came home from picking up his son to find his door was unlocked."[My son said], 'Dad! The door is unlocked.' Which I have done once every blue moon and didn't think anything of it. But when we walked in immediately there was a vibe that something was wrong in the house," he was quoted as saying.Realizing that someone may have been in his home because a door he normally keeps open was firmly shut, Roman went upstairs to check the rest of the house, only to find his son's room, which was a “wreck when they left that morning, was neat as a pin.”“He found his room in the same pristine condition,” CNN reported, quoting Roman as saying that “rugs were vacuumed, everything was neat and put away.”The man immediately called the police, who cleared the house to make sure no one was still there.Police told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV that they spoke with the neighbors and no one saw anything suspicious."No crime happened, nothing was missing or damaged, so the police have very little to go on," Roman said.The time stamp on the door sensors indicated that the intruder stayed in the house for about 90 minutes.Roman also discovered roses made from toilet paper in the bathroom, leaving him wondering if it was a cleaning service that came to the wrong address.He has since changed the locks and admits that he is still opening cabinets very carefully in case something unexpected was left behind.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)