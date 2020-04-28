Mystery of How the Structure of the Universe Evolved Has Finally Been Revealed in a Study

A 10-year survey of galaxies has opened the door to the much-asked question about the universe’s current structure. Released in the ‘Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society’, the study provides “new insights into how gravity drove the growth of structure from the universe’s earliest times”.

Observation of the galaxies was carried out by Magellan Baade Telescope at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. The research was led by Daniel Kelson.

According to Phys.org, Keelson said that the team took an “entirely new approach” to the fundamental difficulty. The “direct, observation-based test” was conducted to study the relation between the growth of the galaxy and its surrounding environment over the last 9 billion years, the time period when appearances of the modern galaxy became defined.

The observations revealed that post a few hundred million years from Big Bang, the first galaxies were formed. As the material cooled, neutral hydrogen gas was released. Some of the particles were denser than the others and these collapsed inward, due to gravitation force, forming first clumps of structure.

The recent study revealed that the denser clumps grew faster than the less-dense ones. It also demonstrated that the “growth of individual proto-structures can be calculated and then averaged all over the space”.

Therefore, scientists were able to calculate the growth rates of fluctuations in density backward to the “universe’s infancy”.

