Mystery Over Kim Jong Un Has Left Coffin Dancers Eagerly Waiting With Memes

North Korea is a strange and highly secretive country. The East Asian country every so often makes headlines for bizarre, controversial reasons. Its strict, unforgiving laws have been a subject of great interest and case studies. YouTube Vloggers who have managed to visit and document the country have noted about the "robotic" mannerisms of North Koreans.

But now all eyes are on Kim Jong Un, albeit metaphorically.

Kim Jong Un had a heart surgery. Kim Jong Un is in a vegetative state. Kim Jong Un is dead. Kim Jong Un's train spotted at a resort. Kim Jon Un is alive and well.

Nobody knows the whereabouts of Kim Jong Un and what he has been up to since his last appearance on April 11 when he presided over a meeting.

Since then, unconfirmed reports of Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un's health condition and death have unleashed upon the Internet in the past few days - drawing the attention of the entire world.

His disappearance from the face of the earth has also given rise to memes.





What Kim Jong Un saw before he went under the knife #KIMJONGUNDEAD #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/qTujCn7GlI

— apple ricks (@AppleRicks) April 26, 2020

[#KimJongUn reportedly dead after botched heart surgery] It shows if you don't use any organ, it ll stop working. — GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) April 26, 2020







How can the simpsons predict this too? If kim jong un's sister becomes the next leader, i won't believe that this is just a cartoon.#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/jfQyEWZaYU

— gabbbyyy (@Gabs87814303) April 26, 2020







#KimJongun is he Dead or Alive ?? Anynews ?? pic.twitter.com/WAkLwNHzuU

— PΔШΔΠ RΔTHI (@sprathi4u) April 26, 2020

You can already hear them coming, don't you?

Video of Ghana's pallbearers, doing a cheerful dance with the coffin "carrying" or waiting outside the hospital for Kim Jong Un became synonymous with the news of him vanishing in the past few days.

The original video shot by BBC back in 2017 shows the ancient tradition of Ghana bidding goodbye to the departed with fervour and joy. Three years later, the pallbearers have become the messengers of bad news (read: death) dancing to the beats of 'Astronomia' for the Supreme Leader.







Kim Jong Un opens facebook pic.twitter.com/w0c6uAF1Ut

— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2020

What Kim Jong Un saw in his hospital bed pic.twitter.com/3kCJOGsllq — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) April 21, 2020





Short story of Kim Jong Un pic.twitter.com/XDKqQYajdw — ÎČËBÔŸ™🐼🇰🇪 (@Caleb_Waswa_) April 21, 2020







Galat aadmi se panga le liya woh char logon ne. #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/twp9umhGZi

— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2020

What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/p3tYs6k9Mn — Kim Jong Un (@NotKimJongUun) April 26, 2020



