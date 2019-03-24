English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wise Wikipedia Schools 'Rebel Teen' Twitter on 13th Birthday with 'Mystical' Edit Button Joke
Wishing Twitter in a thread, Wikipedia revealed several interesting factoids and trivia about the micro blogging site that turned 13 on Thursday.
Source: Wikipedia/Twitter
As Twitter turned thirteen-years-old on Thursday, Wikipedia took to the micro-blogging site to express it's wishes. but id did so in true Wikipedia-style and also trolled Twitter light-heartlessly as as 'senior'.
In a thread posted by the online encyclopedia giant, it relayed a number of trivia points about Twitter such as its date of founding, the day the character limit was removed, the number of days since the Gotham font came into effect and other such factoids.
The thread was so good that even Twitter couldn't help but respond. "Love that you know us so well", the company write in a comment.
However, with experience on its side, it did not take long for Wikipedia to come up with the perfect repartee. Calling Twitter a rebellious teen at 13, Wikipeda asked, "Do you take advice from old fogies like Wikipedia? We could teach you about the mystical "edit button"..."
The comment had Twitterati cracking up and bowing to Wikipedia for the ultimate burn. Even Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales responded to Twitter's comment. "We know everything," he wrote.
The hilarious banter has garnered many responses on Twitter, especially the barb about the edit button which many users have been asking vociferously asking for over the years.
@Twitter was founded on this day 13 years ago.— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
It has been 499 days since we've been able to tweet more than 140 characters— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
3,110 days since we've had the Twitter bird logo ... thing— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
Gotham font for 1,756 days— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
Only 3,612 days since we first got trending topics?— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
Love that you know us so well 💙— Twitter (@Twitter) March 21, 2019
Thirteen years old, @Twitter! You young rebellious teen you.— Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019
Do you take advice from old fogies like Wikipedia? We could teach you about the mystical "edit button"... https://t.co/XN9nRqQ2DV
March 21, 2019
We know everything.— Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) March 21, 2019
Hey @Twitter, @Wikipedia forgot to tag you.— Chowkidar Ajit Mishra🇮🇳 (@Ajit_Mishra) March 21, 2019
The information I don't know what to do with— Aryaman Raj (@AryamanRaj1) March 22, 2019
How many days since Twitter elected The President of the United States again? Too many?— Timothy Bauer (@Timothy76589642) March 21, 2019
