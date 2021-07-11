Mysuru Cop Spends Rs 3 Lakh from His Own Pocket to Fix Pothole-filled Road

Accidents occurring in India due to potholes on roads have unfortunately been common for years. Every now and then, there are reports of bad-conditioned roads causing accidents due to negligence from authorities. A similar thing happened when potholes in a five-km road between Madapura and K Belattur, which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk, were causing serious problems for motorists and pedestrians. After repeated requests and memorandums to officials and elected representatives failed to evoke any response, locals asked S Doreswamy, an assistant sub-inspector of police to help them.

Doreswamy of HD Kote police station, who is known as a people-friendly cop, then contributed Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket to the cause along with his wife Chandrika of Rakshana Seva Trust. He also lent a helping hand to the labourers while they were fixing the road. Armed with a shovel, the officer was seen filling the hole with the workers on Tuesday.

Doreswamy told New Indian Express, “There have been several accidents, injuring some people. People from over 30 villages use this road on a daily basis. Some ambulance drivers had brought this issue to my notice which prompted me to contribute to the cause."

Doreswamy had earlier helped fix another pothole-laden road in the taluk. He had also adopted two minor girls after they lost both their parents.

Earlier this month, another incident of a good samaritan cop surfaced when policeman Mohan Singh carried 72-year-old Abdul Gani on his shoulder up to the vaccination centre as Gani was unable to walk uphill to get vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Sharing the video of the incident, Union Minister of State for Development Dr Jitendra Singh wrote that he was proud of the SPO. Minutes after being shared, the video was widely appreciated by users on the microblogging site. One of the users called it ‘Humane attitude’, while many saluted the officer for his gesture.

