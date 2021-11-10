Mysuru Pre-University Board Official Withdraws 'Jeans Ban' Diktat After Backlash

Hours after the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education in Karnataka’s Mysuru district issued a circular that instructed employees at PU colleges not to wear jeans and t-shirts, it was withdrawn due to backlash from both teaching and non-teaching staff. D K Srinivasa Murthy had asked principals of PU colleges to implement the order and submit an action report by November 10 in the circular issued on Saturday. According to a PU college lecturer, college staff was astonished to see the nature of the circular. The lecturer told New Indian Express, “Initially, we even thought it was a fake WhatsApp forward, but our principal confirmed that the order was genuine and was issued by the DDPU. We expressed our displeasure on the same as we thought such instructions were unnecessary. However, later in the evening, we were informed that the circular was withdrawn."

As per the circular, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district would be making “surprise visits" in order to check whether the orders have been implemented. However, Mysuru DC Badagi Gautham denied knowing anything about the circular. He told Time of India, “I came to know about it only after the DDPU issued and withdrew the circular."

The development in Mysuru comes months after a similar incident of banning jeans in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education issued a notification in September this year, asking female teachers not to wear jeans or tights. The same notification went on to prohibit male teachers from wearing jeans and t-shirts. All principals had been directed to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff (both male and female) ensured personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beard trimming, nail cutting, and use of perfume, according to a report in Dawn. Through a letter, the FDE also directed the principals of education institutes to ensure the implementation of the dress code. The letter explained that along with on-premises, the dress code also extended “during official gatherings, ceremonies, and meetings."

It further added that “that all teaching staff must wear teaching gowns while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories." For men, the appropriate dress code was “simple and decent shalwar qameez preferably with a waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only)." It also added that while sneakers and comfortable shoes were allowed during teaching, slippers were strictly not allowed.

