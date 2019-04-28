Naagin Characters On Avengers: Endgame Poster Are Making Desi Fans 'Hiss-terical'

Now if there's one thing you should never do, it's messing with Marvel fans. Don't challenge them. Don't tease them, and lastly, DO NOT MESS WITH THE POSTERS. But turns out, Balaji Telefilms couldn't care less.It has been a jam-packed week for Avengers fans and as if the scurry to get their hands on tickets wasn't enough, Balaji had come up with this desi version of Avengers, which frankly, doesn't make much sense.So, the iconic poster of Avengers: Endgame has all your favourite Avengers on it, including Thanos in the back. But Ekta Kapoor and team decided Avengers could easily be equated with Naagin, one of their popular TV shows.In the poster that has been posted on Instagram by their official handle, Balaji Telefilms has photoshopped Naagin characters in the place of the Avengers. For instance, Mouni Roy is Black Widow. Yes, that's right. Oh, and Arjun Bijlani is Captain America; Karanvir Bohra is Thor, just saying. And of course, Thanos has been replaced by none other than a snake.This clearly did not sit well with Marvel fans, who felt the poster was abominable and some even called the badly photoshopped poster a crime against the natural order of things. Balaji Telefilms failed to realise that Avengers, for 90s kids, is not just a film but an emotion. You play with fans' emotions, you get trolled online. It's as simple as that!Balaji Telefilms did what no one else dared to do. What do you think of the poster?