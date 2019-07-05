In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resorted to Swami Vivekananda's words to describe the role of women in Indian politics. She said, "it is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing."

Sitharaman said that more women need to participate more if the country is to progress as a whole. She said that rural growth in our country has been possible owing to increased participation of women.

"The government wishes to encourage and facilitate role of women," Sitharaman said.

Naari tu Narayani is a committee which has been formed in order to ensure optimal allocations of resources for the welfare of women. The government will also be expanding its SFG programme and and Rs 1 lakh loan to be provided for women.

"Naari tu narayani is country's tradition. There is no chance for welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. The government believes social-economic transformation is taking place because of women participation in last one decade. We have a record 78 women in this house," she added.

The slogan was greatly lauded on Twitter.

#NirmalaSitharaman FM @nsitharaman : Quotes on Women Empowerment- "Naari tu Narayani". Says it is not possible to fly on one wing. In India's growth story, the role of women is very important. There is no segment where the role of women is not significant. #Budget2019 — Vineeta Singh (@sweetybliss11) July 5, 2019

Beautiful gender analysis of budget starting with- 'Naari Tu Narayani', 'Mahila Ki Bhaggidari'.Invoked Swami Vivekanand, "there is no chance in the world unless the condition of women will improve."#Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia — Anchal Chaudhary (@anchal_chaudhry) July 5, 2019

FM @nsitharaman says naari tu narayani, speaks on women issues. govt believes we can make progress with greater women participation @businessline #Budget2019 — Surabhi Prasad (@surabhi_prasad) July 5, 2019

"Naari tu narayani is country's tradition. There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. This government believes that greater women participation is needed. @nsitharaman #Budget2019 — Prasanth Sivan (@PrasanthSivan10) July 5, 2019

However, some netizens seemed unimpressed by the "Naari tu Narayani" slogan with many expressing doubts about its effectiveness in elevating the condition of women on Twitter.

Naari tu Narayani, what a joke! Can’t even pass 33% reservation for women #Budget2019 — ‏پربھا (@deepsealioness) July 5, 2019

Though there was initially some confusion as to what the phrase actually was, "Naari to Narayani" meaning from"From woman to Narayani (goddess) or "Naari tu Narayani" meaning "Woman, you are Goddess", it was clarified that she had said the latter.

You've missed a deification of over half a billion women (Nari tu Narayani), who technically remain India's largest and least developed minority; but now on, as goddesses can be called upon to give more and expect to receive nothing from lesser Nar Narayanas thumping the desks.. https://t.co/aeodoRXBVj — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) July 5, 2019