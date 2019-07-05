Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Naari Tu Narayani': Nirmala Sitharaman's Call for Higher Women Participation Gets Cheers and Brickbats

'The government wishes to encourage and facilitate role of women,' Sitharaman said.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
'Naari Tu Narayani': Nirmala Sitharaman's Call for Higher Women Participation Gets Cheers and Brickbats
'The government wishes to encourage and facilitate role of women,' Sitharaman said.
In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resorted to Swami Vivekananda's words to describe the role of women in Indian politics. She said, "it is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing."

Sitharaman said that more women need to participate more if the country is to progress as a whole. She said that rural growth in our country has been possible owing to increased participation of women.

"The government wishes to encourage and facilitate role of women," Sitharaman said.

Naari tu Narayani is a committee which has been formed in order to ensure optimal allocations of resources for the welfare of women. The government will also be expanding its SFG programme and and Rs 1 lakh loan to be provided for women.

"Naari tu narayani is country's tradition. There is no chance for welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. The government believes social-economic transformation is taking place because of women participation in last one decade. We have a record 78 women in this house," she added.

The slogan was greatly lauded on Twitter.

However, some netizens seemed unimpressed by the "Naari tu Narayani" slogan with many expressing doubts about its effectiveness in elevating the condition of women on Twitter.

Though there was initially some confusion as to what the phrase actually was, "Naari to Narayani" meaning from"From woman to Narayani (goddess) or "Naari tu Narayani" meaning "Woman, you are Goddess", it was clarified that she had said the latter.

