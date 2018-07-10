English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon
A video on Nadal's Instagram him cycling in his usual tennis gear to buy groceries around a quiet, cobbled neighborhood of London is currently breaking the internet.
Source: instagram
Tennis enthusiasts are currently soaking in the splendor of the Wimbledon season.
Freshly mowed green lawns, crisp and eclectic shades of white outfits and more than anything else—the spectacle of some of the world's best tennis by some of the best players in the world.
It's only natural for tennis players to lapse into moments of therapeutic calm after a high tension match. While one can only wonder what are the various methods the players resort to, world number one Rafael Nadal, who believes that someone has to do the groceries after all, decided to embark on a faire l'épicerie in the city of London.
A video on Nadal's Instagram shows him cycling in his usual tennis gear to buy groceries around a quiet, cobbled neighbourhood of London is currently breaking the internet.
Nadal, who defeated unseeded Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic in straight sets, will play the quarter finals against the winner of the Del Portro vs Gilles Simon match.
Nadal took to social media and posted a video on his chores off the court and said: "Someone has to go to do the groceries..... best way? ..... ?????? ?? Alguien tiene que ir a hacer las compras... la mejor manera?"
Fan's have gone apes in excitement and jubilation, admiring this sweet domestic side of the Spanish maestro.
Well, lets just admit. Men, if Nadal can do it, then why can't you?
Also Watch
Freshly mowed green lawns, crisp and eclectic shades of white outfits and more than anything else—the spectacle of some of the world's best tennis by some of the best players in the world.
It's only natural for tennis players to lapse into moments of therapeutic calm after a high tension match. While one can only wonder what are the various methods the players resort to, world number one Rafael Nadal, who believes that someone has to do the groceries after all, decided to embark on a faire l'épicerie in the city of London.
A video on Nadal's Instagram shows him cycling in his usual tennis gear to buy groceries around a quiet, cobbled neighbourhood of London is currently breaking the internet.
Nadal, who defeated unseeded Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic in straight sets, will play the quarter finals against the winner of the Del Portro vs Gilles Simon match.
Nadal took to social media and posted a video on his chores off the court and said: "Someone has to go to do the groceries..... best way? ..... ?????? ?? Alguien tiene que ir a hacer las compras... la mejor manera?"
Fan's have gone apes in excitement and jubilation, admiring this sweet domestic side of the Spanish maestro.
Well, lets just admit. Men, if Nadal can do it, then why can't you?
Also Watch
-
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Serena Williams Doesn't Want Daughter to Play Tennis
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.