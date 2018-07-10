Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon

Tennis enthusiasts are currently soaking in the splendor of the Wimbledon season.Freshly mowed green lawns, crisp and eclectic shades of white outfits and more than anything else—the spectacle of some of the world's best tennis by some of the best players in the world.It's only natural for tennis players to lapse into moments of therapeutic calm after a high tension match. While one can only wonder what are the various methods the players resort to, world number one Rafael Nadal, who believes that someone has to do the groceries after all, decided to embark on a faire l'épicerie in the city of London.A video on Nadal's Instagram shows him cycling in his usual tennis gear to buy groceries around a quiet, cobbled neighbourhood of London is currently breaking the internet.Nadal, who defeated unseeded Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic in straight sets, will play the quarter finals against the winner of the Del Portro vs Gilles Simon match.Nadal took to social media and posted a video on his chores off the court and said: "Someone has to go to do the groceries..... best way? ..... ?????? ?? Alguien tiene que ir a hacer las compras... la mejor manera?"Fan's have gone apes in excitement and jubilation, admiring this sweet domestic side of the Spanish maestro.Well, lets just admit. Men, if Nadal can do it, then why can't you?