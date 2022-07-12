Nagaland Minister Quips He's 'Looking' for Wife, Shaadi.com Founder Wants to Help

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is the Internet’s new fave, with a range of funny tweets to his credit. To the uninitiated, Twitter has recently been obsessed with Along, who is the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and Government of Nagaland State President. It had all started with his “small eyes” quip, and now, he has answered some Google queries in the same vein. One of the questions people were looking up about Along was on his “wife”. Taking to Twitter, Along wrote, “Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!” with a laughing emoji. Most of Twitter was laughing along.

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆 I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal had to take note. He responded to Along’s tweet, writing, “kuch karna padega @ShaadiDotCom.” Along wrote back: “Bhai filhal hum bindas hai… Waiting for Salman Bhai.” Mittal added that it might be a long wait for Salman, but things were certainly looking up for Along.

Bhai filhal hum bindas hai😉 Waiting for Salman Bhai 😎 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

We've been waiting @alongimna time for you sir! Aa jao! 😉 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) July 11, 2022

Along’s singlehood, as it turns out, is a matter of great concern and can have serious repercussions on “overpopulation”. Earlier, in another one of his tweets, the minister had said, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today.”

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Along had gone viral for a speech about the benefits of having small eyes. He said that northeastern people are said to have small eyes; even though his eyes are small, he can see quite well. Less dirt enters your eyes when they’re small, and he is also able to sneak in a nap during some long drawn-out programme.

