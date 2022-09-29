CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Feels Like a 'Celebrity', Here's Why
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Feels Like a 'Celebrity', Here's Why

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 09:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The attention that he received made him feel like a 'celebrity'. The Twitter post has garnered close to 11 thousand likes so far.

The attention that he received made him feel like a 'celebrity'. The Twitter post has garnered close to 11 thousand likes so far.(Credits: Twitter)

On Sunday, Imma Along shared another post in where he was surrounded by people clicking pictures with him.

Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along has become Internet’s favourite. He is known for his witty nature and social media presence. Guess what, he is at it again! On Sunday, Imma Along shared another post in where he was surrounded by people clicking pictures with him. The attention that he received made him feel like a ‘celebrity’. The Twitter post has garnered close to 11 thousand likes so far.

He quipped in the caption of the tweet and wrote, “When you’re cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere. Feeling like a Celeb. Aapke Shenah v pyaar se natmastak ho (I bow down to your affection and love).” Take a look:

The Twitterati hailed the state minister. One of the users wrote, “Cute and single… That you definitely are. May you always be loved, blessed and healthy sir.. Always.”

“Arre sir, you have become a celebrity. You have earned legendary respect on the internet. The way you communicate things, it’s far more effective than many others. Good to have you,” said another user.

“You earned it by your deeds sir and you deserve this. This is not something materialistic or fabricated… it came from heart,” someone added.

One commented, “Most eligible bachelor & paparazzi will now ask when you are getting married every now and then.”

“Guruji, aapke vyah ka to poore hindustan ko intezar hai. Dhol ka kharcha main uthaoonga aapki shaadi main,” another cyber surfer added.

A few months back when the Nagaland minister shared a screenshot of the google tab where people looked up information about his ‘wife’. Along with the grab, he wrote “Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!” He has been the Internet sensation ever since his humourous speech on the benefits of having ‘small eyes.’

first published:September 29, 2022, 09:36 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 09:36 IST