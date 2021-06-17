Nagaland Ministers and MLA Sing Gospel Hymn to Spread Hope amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Video Goes Viral

With the ensuing coronavirus lockdown, times have turned upside down for thousands of people across the globe. In these ravaging times, however, good samaritans from different walks of lives keep coming together to try out ways that will keep the spirits of people uplifted. In one such recent incident, a group of ministers and MLAs from Nagaland came together to sing a gospel hymn to cheer people up.

The video features the adviser to urban development and municipal affairs, Dr Nicky Kire, minister for planning and coordination Neiba Kronu, and adviser to the department of Power Tovihoto Ayemi, and MLA Toyang Chang. While the former three played the guitar, Mr Chang was at the drums.

The video was shared on Twitter by Nagaland’s deputy chief minister of Nagaland Y Patton, who wrote, “We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn’t forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us."

We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song! pic.twitter.com/yKo8qKqWmC— Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) June 16, 2021

Since being shared online, the video went viral garnering scores of likes and hearty reactions.

Amazing! God bless them.— TS∀NG☞sang (@pechungthuvuri) June 16, 2021

No matter we are daily bread farmers or politician, we are all God's Children. We must praise and worship Him of whose mercy we are still breathing. Everything belongs to God. We own nothing except our souls. So help the poor needy people in this bad times. God bless you all 👍🙏— BJPKM NAGALAND (@BJPKMNagaland) June 17, 2021

Beautiful song by legislators of Nagaland Assembly #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/XvivPUBD8S— Priyang Pandey (@priyangpandey) June 16, 2021

In view of the pandemic, the Nagaland government on Wednesday further extended the ongoing state-wide lockdown till June 30, a senior official said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 18.

“The high-powered committee on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a meeting today, decided to extend the lockdown till June 30," said Government co-spokesperson and advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon. Asked about the reason for the extension, he said, “The COVID situation in the state is improving but we are still not out of the woods. The positivity rate is declining but it needs to go down below five per cent. Also, we need to inoculate more than 50 per cent of the population." This is the fourth extension of the lockdown in the state since May 14.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience faced by the people but given the circumstances, we have to continue with the lockdown for now," Kikon said. He said that district task forces on COVID-19 will work out relaxations or stricter restrictions as per the local situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here