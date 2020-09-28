Nagaland Sculptor Spends Rs 1.7 Lakh to Carve out Massive Village Scenery from Wood, Gets No Buyers

A sculptor from Nagaland has impressed the locals with his latest creation. Ningwon Zingkhai from the Ukhrul district of Nagaland has created a very realistic scenery of his village and is looking for buyers for his spectacular work.

The sculpture, which has been carved out of a table of a block of wood, depicts a landscape with a waterfall, bridge and huts under the glass top of the table. The wooden block was carved out of a block of a huge woodblock at his house in Darogajan in the outskirts of Dimapur.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ningwon said that it took him over a year to make this table. He also said that he spent about Rs 1.70 lakhs to create the art piece.

However, he says no buyer has expressed their wish to buy his artwork as of now.

Zingkhai’s wife Sopem told ANI that she was not aware about her husband’s ambitious project and often complained on how much time he spent working and not finishing it. The family says that they are not financially well-off and need money, especially at the time of pandemic.

The Naga artist earns for his family by selling pottery items and had borrowed a 7x4 feet wood block from a friend, whom he promised to pay back after completion of his work.

ANI also spoke to Zingkhai’s neighbour who said the potter took a huge block of wood last year. When he asked him what he is going to do with it, Zingkhai said that he will make a dining table which will contain the sculpture of the village, waterfall, mountains. Ninglum said that he did not believe in his vision and considered it to be some kind of prank. However, Zingkhai has impressed his neighbour with his creation.

Zingkhai has also revealed what his next project is going to be based on the theme of Christmas. The artist from Nagaland wished to make a landscape of Jesus and his twelve disciples. The project will cover an area of 100x50 metres at Phangrei plateau in Ukhrul district, which is a tourist spot. Zingkhai hopes to showcase his work to the visitors who come to Nagaland.