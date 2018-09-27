GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

'Nagas Are Not from Indonesia': JK Rowling's Defense for Nagini Character is Not Impressing Anyone

Fantastic misrepresentations: The crimes of J.K. Rowling?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Nagas Are Not from Indonesia': JK Rowling's Defense for Nagini Character is Not Impressing Anyone
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald seems to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.

First the makers of the film courted controversy for casting Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore's friend and a powerful dark wizard, despite accusations of domestic abuse against the actor by his former wife Amber Heard.

Now, with the release of the film's final trailer, it seems there are more controversies in store for the film.

The trailer revealed that South Korean actress Claudia Kim would be portraying the role of Nagini. Yes, the infamous snake and Lord Voldemort's seventh 'horcrux' - that contained a part of his soul - in the Harry Potter series.

Although the internet celebrates any and every case of inclusion in movies, it has not been kind to Claudia's portrayal of the iconic character from the Potter series, with several users slamming it as a case of misrepresentation and, in fact, racism.























Perhaps tired of receiving the brickbats by the dozen, J.K. Rowling decided to stage an intervention and offer her side of the story.





However, Rowling was targeted for being misinformed about the origin of nagas by none other than the author of the bestselling fiction series Secret of the Nagas, Amish Tripathi, who schooled Rowling about the true origin of the nagas.

Amish's take-down led to several users calling out Rowling's ignorance and pointing out the hypocrisy of white culture which appropriates minorities.















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...