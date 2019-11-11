Nagpur Crowd Chants 'Dhoni, Dhoni' After Another DRS Misfire by Rishabh Pant

India came back strongly from their first match defeat at the hands of Bangladesh to win the three-match T20I series 2-1, but there was no respite for stumper Rishabh Pant as the jeers turned into catcalls for his gaffes behind the stumps, especially with the Decision Review System (DRS).

Pant, who was under the scanner for his wrong DRS calls in the first rubber, made similar mistakes on Sunday even as India won the tie by 30 runs, largely due to Deepak Chahar's exploits with the ball.

During Bangladesh's chase of 174, pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a shortish delivery to Mohammad Naim and Pant launched an appeal for caught behind. He even convinced stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to seek a review only for replays to show that the ball was missing the bat in a big way.

There were chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni", the former India captain known to call it right almost every time, as social media also lashed out at Pant's repeated failures.

DRS is a simple decision. The captain should ask Rishabh Pant for his opinion and then do the opposite. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2019

#INDvBAN PantAgain DRS and Decision was Not outAnd Crowd started shouting "Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni" in stadium. #DhoniWeMissYouOnField pic.twitter.com/3RZZyP3WDr — MOHAN IVENTᴮⁱᵍⁱˡ💥 (@MohanIvent) November 10, 2019

#INDvBAN #rishabpant * Rohit Sharma thinking to take or not to take the DRS *Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/5RjURoruKd — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 10, 2019

Pant and DRS pic.twitter.com/PHwMKOdv7h — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 10, 2019

Rishabh pant to unused DRS: pic.twitter.com/IFQZaEFlZE — diV 🕙 (@ulti_khopdi_) November 10, 2019

That's twice in the series, crowd chanting DHONI DHONI after a naive DRS call from Pant.Y U Do Dis Rishabh??#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/XOxqf3E3Ah — Arpit Singh Badonia (@AB_arpit) November 10, 2019

Whenever Pant sees an unused DRS pic.twitter.com/JDp0i7Mt0v — Hrishi Rahatal (@rattle150) November 10, 2019

We Miss You In The Field After The DRS - Dhoni Review System Taken By Pant....#DhoniWeMissYouOnField pic.twitter.com/gMFl28lKVT — Milkyboy Mahammad Hussain (@MilkyboyMahamm1) November 10, 2019

Rohit, though, had backed young Pant ahead of the third T20I.

"You know there is a lot of talk happening about Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Pant for a while.

"He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for sometime, it will allow him to perform even better."

(With IANS inputs)

