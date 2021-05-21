Nagpur Man Has Been Feeding Chicken Biryani to 190 Stray Dogs amid Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 outbreak, followed by lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, has made people struggle to get one meal a day. But one Nagpur man has been providing appetizing chicken biryani to around 190 stray dogs in these unprecedented times, since the onset of the pandemic. Ranjeet Nath cooks around 40 kilograms of biryani daily for dogs whom he refers to as “kids".

While speaking to ANI, Ranjeet said, “I am busy on Wednesday, Sunday, and Friday as I prepare 30–40 kilogram biryani for these dogs. They are like my kids now.”

Ranjeet said that he will continue to do this work till his last breath as it makes him happy. Sharing about how he goes about it, Ranjeet said that his day starts with preparations for biryani, and by noon, he starts cooking it. He steps out from the house at 5 pm and has fixed 10-12 locations in the city where he goes one by one. “My bacche (kids) know these locations. The moment they see me, they start running towards me," said Ranjeet. Even if cats or any other animals come, he does not differentiate and feeds all of them.

He ties a big utensil, in which he cooks the biryani, on the backseat of his bike. Ranjeet also carries platters along with him, in which he serves the strays. He also ensures that he gives them enough food so that they don’t get into a fight.

The chicken biryani is cooked with all love and hygiene is also ensured. There is less meat and more bones in the biryani. Ranjeet said that he gets the bony part of the chicken at a cheaper rate, due to which he is able to feed more and more dogs. Ranjeet revealed that until last month, most of the expenditure was from his own pocket. However, he has support from others now.

