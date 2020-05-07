BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police Fill in for Family to 'Bless Bride' at Wedding During Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions and the Nagpur Police tried to fulfill this absence.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
While the coronavirus pandemic has compelled many Indian weddings to postpone, there are still many couples who are finding ways to marry online over video calls or with the assistance of the cops.

In one such incident, the Nagpur Police was roped in as family members for a bride, who had lost her parents, and the lockdown made it impossible for her relatives to be present at the ceremony. A policeman was seen standing beside the couple wearing a face mask.

The Nagpur Police took to Twitter to say that the police personnel attended the wedding "to bless the newly married couple." It also added, "The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions.

#NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence."

As soon as the post went viral, netizens hailed the police's "act of humanity and compassion towards society."

Earlier, another couple in Delhi had tied the knot with two policemen as their only guests.

