Nagpur Police is Taking Jethalal's Help to Make People Aware on Using Face Mask

If you thought Mumbai Police was making the best out of memes, you might want to think again if you look at Nagpur Police's latest tweet.

Nagpur Police used the meme template from 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' to drive home the point on wearing masks to keep away the cornavirus infection. It shows the iconic character of the show Jethalal who asks "Mask pehen ne mein kya tapleek hai apko (what is your problem with wearing a mask?)."

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

The tweet instantly tickled the funny bone and Twitterati reacted to the post.

@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter! — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) June 9, 2020

Awesome @NagpurPolice I believe Your no.-1 — Sushil Batra (@ssd_batra) June 9, 2020

Tum bhi memer...Hum bhi memer...

Too much competition — Kachre Wala (@GaadiWalaa) June 9, 2020

Is the admin a police authority or a good memer?btw lol — Prateek Aggarwal (@Iprateekagg) June 9, 2020