BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police is Taking Jethalal's Help to Make People Aware on Using Face Mask

Meme shared by the Nagpur Police.

Meme shared by the Nagpur Police.

Looks like Mumbai Police has a competition.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Share this:

If you thought Mumbai Police was making the best out of memes, you might want to think again if you look at Nagpur Police's latest tweet.

Nagpur Police used the meme template from 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' to drive home the point on wearing masks to keep away the cornavirus infection. It shows the iconic character of the show Jethalal who asks "Mask pehen ne mein kya tapleek hai apko (what is your problem with wearing a mask?)."

The tweet instantly tickled the funny bone and Twitterati reacted to the post.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading