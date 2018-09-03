GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
2-min read

Nagpur Police Just Beat Everyone in The Twitter Battle of Radhika Apte Memes

Nagpur and Ahmedabad police apt hai.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nagpur Police Just Beat Everyone in The Twitter Battle of Radhika Apte Memes
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Everyone, and we repeat, EVERYONE wants to be a part of the Radhika Apte meme fest. Started by Netflix as an apt response to those who thought the actress was everywhere on the streaming service, it didn't take long before it turned into a viral Twitter meme.

But Netflix India decided to not give up its crown after all.





The police departments in Nagpur and Ahmedabad decided to up their cool quotient and came up with their own renditions of the Radhika Apt(e) memes and won the Internet for the day.

Nagpur Police tweeted 'We are binge-watching our territory 24x7', letting everyone know once and for all that the police too is just as 'omnipresent' as Radhika Apte.

Radhika may be apt, but so is Ahmedabad police because they want you to obey traffic rules while Netflix and Zomato fight.





Twitterati could not stop itself from praising the quick-witted humour of the police departments.





 























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...