A heartwarming incident from Nagpur has grabbed the internet’s attention. In an unconventional turn of events, senior police personnel ended up paying the challan amount of an auto rickshaw driver. Rohit Khadse had got a bag full of coins to pay the fine amount which totalled Rs 2,000. The coins were taken from his child’s piggy bank after his vehicle was confiscated by the police. Coming to know about Rohit’s financial condition, senior police inspector Ajay Malviya paid the entire amount from his own pocket and released his auto rickshaw.

As per a Times of India report, Rohit had been unable to pay a total of three challans that were issued for violating different traffic laws. One of the fines that he had to pay had been due since December 2020. Since he was not able to pay the amount his three-wheeler was taken to the police station. The auto driver earns Rs 6,000 per month by driving the vehicle. He is the only earning member in his family of four which includes his wife and two children.

Initially, Rohit had gone to the police with a bag of coins but they refused to accept it. So, he went on to the senior official to describe his situation, who then took the decision of clearing off his dues. The pictures of the police officer returning the bag of coins to Rohit’s son was shared on Nagpur Police’s official handle. His wife and younger child were also present at the moment.

सीताबर्डी वाहतूक विभागाचे कार्यालयामध्ये एक ग्रहस्थ त्याने किरायाने घेतलेला ऑटो चलान झाल्याने ऑटो सोडवण्यासाठी त्याच्या लहान मुलाचा गुल्लक फोडून जमा झालेली रक्कम घेऊन आला, त्याचे डोळे पाणावलेले होते. त्याने कार्यालयामध्ये रक्कम देत मी दंड भरायला तयार आहे माझा ऑटो परत द्या (1/2)— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 13, 2021

म्हणाला. तेंव्हा वाहतूक विभागाचे वपोनी अजयकुमार मालवीय यांनी त्याचा चालानचा दंड स्वतः भरून त्याच्या लहान मुलाचे गुल्लक मधून काढलेले संपूर्ण पैसे परत केले.सदरचे कुटुंब साश्रुनयनांनी ऑटो सह घरी आनंदात गेले.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/iz2LB2oo0j— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 13, 2021

Netizens have showered the police official with tons of praises and appreciation for his heartwarming gesture. Many people have also mentioned how it is kind acts like these that restore one’s faith in humanity.

Ajay Malviya जी की संवेदनशीलता देखकर हृदय गदगद हो गया और आंसू भी निकल आए ऐसी दयालुता जानकर।ईश्वर उनके और उनके परिवार पर कृपा बरसाए रखेंगे, यह प्रार्थना है। हार्दिक साधुवाद अजय जी— Dr Satyendra Nath Pandey-AJP (@dr_snp) August 15, 2021

Excellent humanitarian gesture by SI Ajay Malviya ji. But why did the whole situation come to this? Nagpur police ignored the tears of auto-driver Rohit Khadse. Police should be more compassionate and try to serve the public and poor people.— Kushagra (@Kushagr82240195) August 16, 2021

उत्तम काम !!— Ashish Merkhed (@AshishMerkhed) August 13, 2021

Some internet users also opined how there is a dire need for police personnel who are as sensitive and compassionate as Ajay. Some also that if human beings start understanding each other’s plight then the world, in general, will become a better place for everyone.

