Budget Highlights
Nagpur Police Promote Road-Safety Using Hilarious Valentine's Day Meme
With Valentine's Day approaching, jokes and memes about the decadent day have already started swarmping social media feeds. And surprisingly, some of the early birds to notice the trend were members of an Indian law enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies in India have been stepping up their game on Twitter recently with Mumbai police using 'Gully Boy' and Nagpur police winning the Internet with their Radhika Apte meme.
Continuing the trend, Nagpur City Police took to Twitter to promote road-safety, by joining in and asking people to "ay, dekh ke chalo."
The post is Nagpur Police's take on the popular "Ay, Valentine's day" trend where people break down the term 'Valentine's Day' to the last two letters - "ay" and then make a joke on those lines.
But while Nagpur Pollice found a worthwhile message to share with the meme, most of Twitter is just celebrating this Valentine's Day with just one meme — forever alone.
Well, Nagpur Police may have won this round even but the rest of these memes will still make you go "ay, lmao".
Valentine's daylentine's day
alentine's day
entine's day
ntine's day
tine's day
ine's day
ne's day
e's day
's day
day
ay Bhai Zara Dekhke Chalo !!#DriveSafe
— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) February 3, 2019
Valentine's day
alentine's day
lentine's day
ntine's day
e's day
ay
aye maalik tere bande hum,dilade hme bhi koi sanam
— रोहित (@therofldude) February 3, 2019
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
ye duniya yeh mehfil mere kaam ki nahi
— Kameena (@lazy_blockhead) February 3, 2019
Valentine's Day
alentine's Day
lentine's Day
entine's Day
ntine's Day
tine's Day
ine's Day
ne's Day
e's Day
s Day
Day
ay dil tod ke hasti ho mera ? Wafaayein meri yaad karoge..
— Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) February 3, 2019
Valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
's day
ay pic.twitter.com/QPE7aGyohf
— अपनाpun (@onlyforpun) February 3, 2019
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
ayy bunty tera sabun
slow hai kyaaa
— amrtsh (@floydimus) February 3, 2019
Valentine’s Day
Lentine’s Day
Ntine’s Day
e’s Day
ay
ayy
ayyy i’m still single
— ugh (@gIitering) January 30, 2019
Valentine’s Day
Lentine’s Day
Ntine’s Day
e’s Day
ay
ye sare milke humko pagal banare hai
— RINKIYA के पापा (@joshijikabetaa) February 2, 2019
Valentine's day
lentine's day
ntine's day
e's day
ayy
Ayyy mere Dil tu gaaye ja.. pic.twitter.com/86Q9O8TKqO
— Gaurav Bachhawat (@Mannchala_) February 1, 2019
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
tine's day
ine's day
e’s day
day
ay
aee mere humsafar kar zara intezaar tera bhi katega yun he baar baar....
— Piyush Kanojia (@piyushkanojia29) February 3, 2019
