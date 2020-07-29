BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police Spread Coronavirus Awareness on International Tiger Day With Viral Post

(Image credit: Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

(Image credit: Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2020, the Nagpur Police shared an image of a tiger to spread awareness.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Following the steps of Mumbai Police, it seems Nagpur Police too have now joined the trend of spreading coronavirus awareness in a creative way.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2020, the police department took to Twitter to share an image of a tiger with its paw in front of its face. The image gives the feeling as if the tiger is doing a face palm.

Sharing the image, the Nagpur City Police wrote, "That moment when we see people wearing masks below their nose."

In a subsequent tweet, the police also wrote, "Be a Tiger. Wear masks properly."

Since being shared the post went viral garnering immense praise from netizens for its unique ways of spreading awareness.

The declining population of Tigers globally is a cause for concern. In order to raise awareness of tiger conservation and protecting their natural habitat, International Tiger Day is observed on July 29.

