Nagpur Police Spread Coronavirus Awareness on International Tiger Day With Viral Post

Following the steps of Mumbai Police, it seems Nagpur Police too have now joined the trend of spreading coronavirus awareness in a creative way.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2020, the police department took to Twitter to share an image of a tiger with its paw in front of its face. The image gives the feeling as if the tiger is doing a face palm.

Sharing the image, the Nagpur City Police wrote, "That moment when we see people wearing masks below their nose."

That moment when we see people wearing masks below their nose: pic.twitter.com/Hq7x9r3nIM — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 29, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the police also wrote, "Be a Tiger. Wear masks properly."

🙌🏻 The tiger is the king of the jungle,#Nagpur Police is the king of Social Media 🙌🏻 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 29, 2020

Since being shared the post went viral garnering immense praise from netizens for its unique ways of spreading awareness.

Thank you for awareness sir — Aditya (@adiiityaa001) July 29, 2020

unique idea ...✌🏼👍🏼 — अniल (@anilmeshramm) July 29, 2020

The declining population of Tigers globally is a cause for concern. In order to raise awareness of tiger conservation and protecting their natural habitat, International Tiger Day is observed on July 29.