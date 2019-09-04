Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'

Popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee made a cameo in Nagpur City Police's tweet on September 3, who took a fun way to inform citizens about the new and steep traffic violation fines.

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
Image screenshot from a video uploaded by Marques Brownlee on YouTube.
Loading...

The Nagpur City Police department took a fun way to inform citizens about their new penalty rules, using the facial expression of a popular face on Youtube, that of tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee.

Of course, his fans know him as MKBHD, with the addition of “high definition” at the end of his name.

The twenty-five-year-old not only reviews up and coming technology and gadgets but also advocates the need for encryption moderation between the government and tech companies with regards to user privacy and threats to national security.

Hence, when the Nagpur Police tweeted about the new provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 2019, it did not seem like an anomaly to put MKBHD’s facial expressions as part of the meme they shared on their official page.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in 2019 sought to make traffic rules against driving errors more stringent than they were before by imposing higher amounts as fine and making compulsory an existent necessity- the issuance of a driving license. The decisions aim to improve traffic conditions, implement better road safety measures, strengthen rural transportation, last mile connectivity and public transport, digitalisation of the processes and starting online services for the same.

Coming to the meme, its origin is a Youtube video from MKBHD’s channel, in which he tries to explain the intricacies of the 5G internet connection. He gives an alarmed expression when he sees the speed test showing 2.1 gigabytes per second and above 1200 megabytes per second download speed.

Twitterati got to work and posted their own memes to express their opinions.

At the end, everyone can hope that memes or otherwise with Youtuber references, the police have been able to spread awareness regarding the rampant violations of traffic regulations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram