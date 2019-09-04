Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'

The Nagpur City Police department took a fun way to inform citizens about their new penalty rules, using the facial expression of a popular face on Youtube, that of tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee.

Of course, his fans know him as MKBHD, with the addition of “high definition” at the end of his name.

The twenty-five-year-old not only reviews up and coming technology and gadgets but also advocates the need for encryption moderation between the government and tech companies with regards to user privacy and threats to national security.

Hence, when the Nagpur Police tweeted about the new provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 2019, it did not seem like an anomaly to put MKBHD’s facial expressions as part of the meme they shared on their official page.

Hey, What is up guys?This is NGPCTYPOLICE. And , this is - " #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "You break the traffic rules,& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.And Peace.cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in 2019 sought to make traffic rules against driving errors more stringent than they were before by imposing higher amounts as fine and making compulsory an existent necessity- the issuance of a driving license. The decisions aim to improve traffic conditions, implement better road safety measures, strengthen rural transportation, last mile connectivity and public transport, digitalisation of the processes and starting online services for the same.

Coming to the meme, its origin is a Youtube video from MKBHD’s channel, in which he tries to explain the intricacies of the 5G internet connection. He gives an alarmed expression when he sees the speed test showing 2.1 gigabytes per second and above 1200 megabytes per second download speed.

Twitterati got to work and posted their own memes to express their opinions.

Nagpur police handle is super cool techie m sure. You are definitely garnering the attention of youth here. Thanks for the awareness. — Sultan Mohiddin (@sultansf) September 4, 2019

This would have been better meme pic.twitter.com/NVImn04ioU — pa1pullel (@_thelazyflash) September 3, 2019

At the end, everyone can hope that memes or otherwise with Youtuber references, the police have been able to spread awareness regarding the rampant violations of traffic regulations.

