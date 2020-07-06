BUZZ

Nagpur Police Trolls Netizens with Witty 'Travel Contest' amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nagpur Police has impressed netizens with their witty tweets | Image credit: Twitter

The catch of the game invented by Nagpur Police is whichever number you choose the result will be nine and so by default your next travel destination will be ‘stay at home’.

Nagpur Police has been on top of its social media game ever since the lockdown began. The team has been using fun games and memes in order to make people aware of the precautions that they need to take during this time of a global pandemic. Usually, the posts urge people to stay indoors which is one of the most essential preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

The latest that the Nagpur Police has done is an extremely interesting travel game. As a part of the game, the person has to choose a number between one to 12. After choosing the number it needs to be multiplied by three, after which the player needs to add three to the result. Further, the result of this needs to be again multiplied by three. Now, add the result, the answer that you will get will be your next travel destination.

The destinations against each digit are as follows:

1 - New Zealand

2 - Mexico

3 - Canada

4 - India

5 - South Korea

6 - Japan

7 - Vietnam

8 - Cambodia

9 - Stay Home

10 - England

11 - Brazil

12 - Indonesia


The catch of this game is whichever number you choose the result will be nine and so by default your next travel destination will be ‘stay at home’.

Twitterati undoubtedly have been impressed by this witty game that the police department has come up with.

Many users have shared their reactions in reply to the tweet.

