Nagpur Police Trolls Netizens with Witty 'Travel Contest' amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nagpur Police has been on top of its social media game ever since the lockdown began. The team has been using fun games and memes in order to make people aware of the precautions that they need to take during this time of a global pandemic. Usually, the posts urge people to stay indoors which is one of the most essential preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.
The latest that the Nagpur Police has done is an extremely interesting travel game. As a part of the game, the person has to choose a number between one to 12. After choosing the number it needs to be multiplied by three, after which the player needs to add three to the result. Further, the result of this needs to be again multiplied by three. Now, add the result, the answer that you will get will be your next travel destination.
The destinations against each digit are as follows:
1 - New Zealand
2 - Mexico
3 - Canada
4 - India
5 - South Korea
6 - Japan
7 - Vietnam
8 - Cambodia
9 - Stay Home
10 - England
11 - Brazil
12 - Indonesia
The catch of this game is whichever number you choose the result will be nine and so by default your next travel destination will be ‘stay at home’.
Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination -— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 6, 2020
1. Choose a no. between 1 and 9
2. Multiply it by 3
3. Add 3
4. Multiply it by 3 again
5. Add the two digit number you get together
6. Number you get is where you will travel to pic.twitter.com/EpOEZ9l7h6
Twitterati undoubtedly have been impressed by this witty game that the police department has come up with.
Many users have shared their reactions in reply to the tweet.
Nice one— Gauri_18 (@GauriJo90615813) July 6, 2020
Stay at home— Meet (@MeetSakhare) July 6, 2020
Very genius admin you have Sir— Aditya (@adiiityaa001) July 6, 2020
July 6, 2020
Ha ha ha , nice way to say that— Preshit Bharatey (@PBharatey) July 6, 2020