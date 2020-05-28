BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police Turns Clock Back With 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Meme to Explain Masks are Important

Nagpur Police / Twitter.

Following the league of Mumbai Police, Nagpur Police too took to social media for sharing a meme, which was made out of a scene from popular Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The idea behind this meme was to create awareness and importance about the mask during these times.

The 1998 romantic-drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, who played the role of Rahul, Anjali, and Tina respectively.

The still is of the scene where Rahul and Tina go to console Anjali, who had dressed up as a "girl" to impress Rahul but he had laughed it off.

The police department captioned the meme as, "Don't let this bond break....Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai! #WearAMask #NagpurPolice."

Twitterati also expressed their appreciation and lauded the team for keeping humour intact in testing times.

A user wrote, "Salute to all the brave police from Nagpur , and I never see such type of interesting and entertaining tweet account from any police station , but your different from others and I love such type of people who always helps to the audience for there safety (sic)".

Take a look at some of the other reactions:


The film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. The project also starred Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Pooran Singh.


