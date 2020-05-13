BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police Urge People to Not Become 'Welcome’s Majnu Bhai' in Coronavirus Message

(Image credit: Twitter/ Nagpur Police)

Majnu Bhai, is one of the lead characters and a villain in the 2007 comedy-drama, who was too shy to confess his love and asked his arm men to accompany him.

Nagpur City Police has drawn inspiration from veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s character ‘Majnu Bhai’ in the film Welcome to spread awareness on COVID-19 guidelines.

Sharing a snapshot, the Nagpur Police wrote, “When even a single person can do the essential shopping... Don't be a 'Majnu' for your friends!” The image of Majnu Bhai read, “Aye Tum Bhi Chalo Na Mere Sath (Please accompany me)”

Ever since the tweet was shared, netizens have been praising the police department. While one called them the ‘coolest police’, another remembered the ‘stud gang’ from the movie.



A user also shared a genuine concern, saying that his mother does not understand, and asks who will pick the bag then.



Another user asked when will the orange city come under the orange zone.


Meanwhile, Nagpur has reported around 268 cases so far, while Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases in the state has crossed the 24,000-mark.

