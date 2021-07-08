Nagpur Police Use Iconic Mona Lisa Painting to Raise Covid-19 Awareness

In modern times, social media has become the most effective way to get your message across to a large section of people and various police departments across the country have realised this fact. Coming out of their stereotyped image, these police departments have used creative and funny social media posts to connect to people and deliver messages of social importance. In recent times, these lighthearted and creative posts became a means to raise awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic. Now, Nagpur Police has come up with a tweet featuring interesting edits to the ‘Mona-Lisa’ painting to promote COVID-19 vaccination as well as highlight the importance of wearing a mask in the ongoing pandemic.

These creative edits of the ‘art of modern times’ feature three images of ‘Mask-Lisa’, ‘Sanitizer-Lisa’ and ‘Vaccine-Lisa’.

The creativity in the tweet has received a lot of attention online and people have been complimenting the Nagpur police for their innovative way of promoting COVID-19 vaccination. Since being shared online, the post was received with several likes and reactions from the users.

Leonardo Da- Nagpur Police 😊😊— Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 7, 2021

Mask is a must even if your vaccinated.— Chinmoy Sur (@ChinmoySur) July 6, 2021

What is your take on this piece of ‘Modern Art’ shared by the Nagpur Police?

Earlier, Mumbai Police had used the viral Amrita Rao ‘jal lijiye’ meme to highlight the importance of using a mask to prevent the COVID-19 infection. Giving a twist to the viral meme’s template, Mumbai Police replaced the glass of water with a mask in Rao’s hand and the post read “Ye Lijiye, Mask Dhaaran Kijiye" (Take this, wear a mask). Sharing the meme in a Tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, “An ‘amrit’ of an advice to live happily ever after!"

The post was received with a positive response from the netizens and many users shared their reactions complementing Mumbai Police for its creativity.

