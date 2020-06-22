BUZZ

Nagpur Police's 'Gulabo Sitabo' OTP Meme Leaves Shoojit Sircar Impressed on Twitter

Shoojit Sircar responded to Nagpur Police's version of the Gulabo Sitabo meme | Image credit: Twitter

Nagpur Police used a dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushman Khurrana film to alert people about online money fraud.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Since its release, various dialogues of the film have been going viral through memes.

Taking advantage of the new memes, Nagpur Police used a dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushman Khurrana film to alert people about online money fraud.

In the tweet, the police department has shared a still from the film, in which Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and the doctor can be seen having a conversation. The text on the still reads "Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte". Captioning this meme, the police said, “You may be lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad, but the moment you're asked for your OTP, just say:”



The quirky tweet also got Shoojit’s attention as he quoted the tweet with text, “Absolutely right:))) wah”.

Netizens too appreciated the tweet and lauded the police department for it. More than 800 people on the portal have liked the post already.

A Twitter user said, “You guys are creatively innovative on social media”, another one wrote, “Kudos to team Nagpur Police You really are the '#Begum' when it comes to awareness campaigns!”.



Apart from BigB and Ayushmann, the 2020 comedy-drama film that is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Farrukh Jaffar, Srishti Shrivastava in important roles.

