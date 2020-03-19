Nagpur Residents Exercise on Streets After Gyms Shutdown Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of schools, gyms, offices, movie theatres and several public places across India. People have resorted to social distancing as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, a group of people from Nagpur city took to the streets to work out after all the gyms in the state were shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A few women were spotted exercising with dumbbells as men performed pushups.

One of the participants, a local named Hardeep Bhatia told ANI, “We are building our immunity system by exercising”.

According to the Maharashtra State Health Ministry, the total number of cases has scaled to 47, after two women tested positive in Mumbai. The afflicted are a 49-year-old from Ulhasnagar town in Thane who had travelled to Dubai, and a 22-year old from Mumbai who had visited the UK.

The deadly virus claimed its first victim in the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday after a 63-year-old man with a history of travel to Dubai, passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

The total number of positive cases in India is 166.