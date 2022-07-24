Nagpur Teen Bags Job in US After Winning Coding Contest, Loses Offer For Being Too Young

A 15-year-old boy from Nagpur landed a dream job but the job offer was soon withdrawn after the company got to know about his age. Vedant Deoakte came across a web development competition while scrolling through Instagram on his mother’s laptop.

He entered the competition and wrote 2,066 lines of code over a span of two days. When the results were announced, Vedant had won the competition and was offered a full-time job by the US-based company that organised the event. Vedant was offered a salary of Rs 33 lakh per annum.

Vedant, who was chosen among 1000 participants, was offered a role in the HRD team of a New Jersey advertising company. Upon going further, the company tanked the offer and withdrew it after finding out that he was only 15.

The company, however, told Vedant to not get demotivated and complete his education. “We are impressed with your experience, professionalism, and approach,” the team said, as reported by The Times of India. The company suggested Vedant contact them after completing their education.

Vedant’s skills are a result of self-tutoring which he claimed to have honed from as many as two dozen online tutorials. During his self-training, he focused on techniques pertaining to coding and software development. He practiced software developments on his mother’s slow and outdated laptop.

Vedant’s parents, Rajesh and Ashwini, work as assistant professors in an engineering college in Nagpur. They were surprised to hear about the feat their son had achieved. “We had no clue. It was a call from my son’s school that told us about this offer,” said Rajesh, the father. Vedant received an email containing the offer letter. He was confused and told his teachers about it. “They were stunned when it turned out to be authentic,” Rajesh said.

It was then when the company got to know that Vedant was just a 15-year-old studying in the 10th standard. Rajesh is now thinking of buying a new laptop for his son, so he can get better at what he is already good at.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here