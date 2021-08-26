'Nah He Tweakin': How the Recent Instagram Trend is Related to Lil Nas and Tony Hawk

Grammy award-winning American rapper Lil Nas X never goes out of style. Time and again, he keeps proving that besides rap, he can also take the internet by storm by the initiation of great memes and trolls. This time, he started a meme-fest that concerns skateboard artist Tony Hawk. Instagram and Twitter have been swarming with the comment – “Nah he tweakin” – on almost all the posts by the celebrity. While this has left the netizens wondering as they board the troll train to participate, it also has a connection to the criticisms that Nas had to face some time back.

Hawk recently announced the release of special edition Liquid Death skateboards which are to be infused with his own blood. The hip hop community Rap shared a post on their Instagram profile saying that the skateboards will be priced at 500 dollars each. Nas quickly indicated the absence of criticism in this case and dropped the comment, “Nah he tweakin.” Here, the word tweakin refers to the fact that the person is kidding or has gone crazy, insinuating that he must be tripping. Nas’ sarcasm in this juncture has a whole other history.

In March, the 22-year-old rapper released the custom-made special edition Nike shoes that had a drop of his blood in its sole. This was done as a publicity action for his single Montero – Call Me By Your Name. The rapper, post the announcement, received a lot of flak on the internet. People called him out for advertising satanic-themed cosmetics to his young audience. The shoe company also filed a lawsuit against him for the unofficial modification.

On Tuesday, Nas shared a tweet saying that the selective outrage of the people about the blood on Hawk’s skateboards makes him believe that they never had any problem with blood – it has to be something else. Read his tweet here:

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Some have speculated this to be a bot-born attack that hides replies not containing the words – Nah he tweakin. However, the theories do not have any solid proof of justification. Hawk has not responded to Nas’ comments as of yet.

