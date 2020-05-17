'Nail-Biting Operation': Baby Langoor Rescued by Mother as it Crosses Electric Wire in Viral Video

While wild animals have featured in a number of videos since the lockdown across the world, be it enjoying a stroll through the streets or breaking into people's garages, a video of langur rescuing its baby has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a baby langoor can be seen struggling on a wire while attempting to cross it to reach the other side where a group of monkeys is waiting on the ledge of a building's roof.

A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail ? @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/TYiQpmFdfd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 16, 2020

While the baby monkey continues to struggle and call out for help, its mother can be seen intervening and shaking the wires rigorously to help the little one reach safety. When the baby remains unsure of the jump, the mother herself jumps on to the wire and rescues the baby.

The video of the magnificent rescue operation was shared on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswaan, who wrote, "A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail?"

The video has been shared by thousands of netizens with many impressed by the mother langoor's tenacity in protecting its offspring. Many also compared the primate mom to human mothers who were equally protective of their young ones.

Most pious, unconditional relation!! — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 16, 2020

Nail biting operation.... happy ending...🙏🙏👏👏 — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) May 16, 2020

This was better than any thriller I have seen in while.

Good job mommy, now spank that ass for being so wild! pic.twitter.com/CDb4Vd2AxP — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) May 16, 2020