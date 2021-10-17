Naked Female Passenger Spotted Taking a Stroll Around Denver International Airport

When police officials at the Denver International Airport got information about a disturbance at the concourse near Gate A-37, they did not equip themselves with a baton or handcuffs but a blanket. The incident reported by the officials took place around 5 AM when a female passenger at the airport’s concourse was strolling with no clothes on her body.

According to the CBS Local report, the woman had no luggage and was carrying a bottle in her right hand. The woman kept questioning the bystanders who were surprised to see such a sight at the airport. “How are you doing? Where are you from?” were some of the questions that she kept reiterating while smiling and laughing all along.

The police authorities ran towards the woman to wrap her up. At one point, she ducked the officials’ blankets and kept parading in the concourse. According to the reports, the woman was inebriated and had some kind of medical issue. Once the officials caught hold of the woman and wrapped her up, she was transferred to the University Hospital in an ambulance.

“Report of an intoxicated, completely nude female was received by the authorities. The officers responded and apprehended the female passenger who was running around the concourse suffering from some kind of medical condition. The paramedics were summoned, and the passenger was transferred to University Hospital by an ambulance due to an undetermined medical condition,” said the official report by the police authorities.

A minute-long clip of the incident was obtained by the media. However, the media houses decided not to broadcast it since the woman was reported to be suffering from a medical condition. Post the incident, there is no additional information regarding further procedures carried out by the officials. Some media personnel tried reaching the Denver Airport for a comment regarding the incident but failed to obtain any.

