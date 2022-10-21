Naked Florida Man Attacks Woman For Not Giving Him a Crack Pipe to Smoke Cocaine

A man in South Florida was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman who did not provide him with a crack pipe. The man, who is identified to be Roberto Hercules, was arrested in Hialeah on Friday and is now facing three felony charges. According to a report by Local10, the accused man was ‘completely naked’ wearing only a cowboy hat when he attacked the woman at Northwest 72th Street and South River Drive in Medley. The Miami-Dade police reportedly claimed that the victim was riding her bicycle in the area when she came across Hercules.

He asked the woman if she had a crack pipe and the officers claimed that he attacked her soon after she declined to have a pipe. The victim jumped from her bicycle to run away from the attacker but Hercules reportedly chased after her and continued to strike her with a machete on his left arm and head. The accused ran off from the location of the crime. The woman suffered multiple injuries due to the violent altercation including a fractured skull, a broken arm, a laceration on her left arm, and bleeding in the small portion of her brain. She was in the intensive care unit at the time of filing the report in ‘stable condition’.

It was on Friday when the police tracked down Hercules, who was sleeping in a tent in the West 10th Court in Hialeah. Even during the time of his arrest, the accused was completely naked and the officers found two cowboy hats in his tent. Reportedly, when the officers arrived at the tent, the alleged man yelled he want to ‘get shot’ before complying with the investigation. The attacked woman was able to identify Hercules after she was shown a photo lineup. The process was done when she was still in the hospital bed.

According to the case registered against Hercules, he now faces three felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon, and attempted armed robbery.

