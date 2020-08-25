Naked Man Takes 'Shower' with Hose Pipe at Car Wash Centre in Australia, Fully Dressed Friend Films Act

A bizarre video clip of a completely naked man getting a shower with a hose pipe at a car and dog wash centre in Australia. The video shows the man grabbing the hose from the wall and passing it to his fully-dressed companion who then splashes him with water while also filing it.

However, the naked man is seen jumping around as the hose spews chemicals along with water much to his discomfort.

He is then seen going to the self-serve bay to rinse off.

An employee of the car and dog was centre, Geoff Bowen, was quoted as saying by the media reports that earlier this month when he arrived at his workplace, he saw one of the water guns lying on the ground. He then sifted through the CCTV footage to get a hint as to what had happened and why that pipe was on the ground.

Bowen said the man must have faced a splash of high pH water that is used to clean grime and bird droppings. This pretty much explains the man jumping around when he faced the hose.

That was followed by a neutraliser with lower pH. However, the machine in which the naked man was standing has sensors and must have detected the object is moving and hence shut off.

He also said that chances are that the man might have suffered bur injuries due to the chemical nature of the water. Bowen has shared the clip on his Facebook account where it has garnered funny reactions from the people.